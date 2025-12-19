San Diego ISD building collapse: Contractor warned of problems for months before collapse

SAN DIEGO, Tx — A $3.8 million school building at San Diego High School collapsed last month after nine months of construction, and documents obtained by 6 Investigates reveal the contractor had been warning about weather-related problems for months.

The multi-purpose facility suddenly collapsed on November 29, just four days before the construction deadline. Neighbors in the small Duval County community heard a loud boom and expressed concerns on social media.

The building was funded by taxpayers through a 2024 bond election, representing a significant investment for the rural district.

Public records obtained by 6 Investigates show Pentagon Services was hired to complete the project in 290 days, starting February 17th. The contract included a $1,000 penalty for every day past the deadline, but allowed adjustments for bad weather conditions.

Email communications between the contractor and district paint a troubling picture of ongoing weather challenges:

In June, the construction site was described as "entirely too wet to maneuver."

By September 8, the contractor reported: "We have had 53 rain days since we started" — nearly one out of every five construction days.

The contractor was "still pumping water" in late September.

In October, Pentagon Services requested to delay delivery because "when it rains, the dirt is going to stick to the frame."

Despite attempts to reach Pentagon Services for comment, the company has not responded. A representative said they would consult with their legal team.

When asked via email whether the contractor requested more time and what actions the district took in response, Superintendent Dr. Rodrigo Peña responded: "At this time, I don't have any information to share with you."

The collapse occurred November 29th — just four days before the construction deadline. While the contract documented 53 days of rain delays and allowed for weather-related adjustments, it remains unclear whether the district granted additional time or if pressure to meet the deadline contributed to the building's failure.

Dr. Peña informed 6 Investigates about a public hearing scheduled for January 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the San Diego ISD board room, where the matter will be addressed.

