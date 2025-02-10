SPID racers continue to get tough lesson

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCPD was busy Saturday night into Sunday morning. Six men were arrested for reckless driving on SPID (Hwy 358), all seen driving at speeds over 100 mph. The Corpus Christi Police Blotter says that this was a disregard for the safety of other motorists around.

One of the drivers, Ethan Faulk, 26, was arrested for reckless driving as well as endangering a child. He had two infants in the car with him.

Nathan Perez, 20, Josiah Deana, 26, and Randy Guerra, 19, were also all arrested for reckless driving on separate occasions.

John Ramos, 24, was arrested for reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Eliseo Reza, 23, was arrested for reckless driving and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

CCPD says, "This is a stark reminder that the Corpus Christi Police Department takes these actions seriously and will not be tolerated."

_______________________________________

SIMILAR STORIES

CCPD RACING CRACKDOWN: C.C. Police arrest three drivers caught driving 100 mph on SPID

Three more arrested for reckless driving as CCPD continues crackdown

CCPD putting the brakes on speed racers along SPID

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.