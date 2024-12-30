CCPD putting the brakes on speed racers along SPID

The Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) reported an increase in speeders along South Padre Island Drive (SPID) and other parts of the city.

In the past week, at least three drivers have been arrested for street racing along SPID. All of the arrests were within 24 hours of one another and police said the drivers were caught going over 100 miles per hour.

CCPD Traffic Captain Tim Frazier said his team is aware as SPID is considered to have some of the highest number of crashes in Corpus Christi.

“It’s a growing problem," Fraizer said."This is not just a Corpus Christi problem; it’s a national issue. We’re trying to save people from speeding.”

KRIS 6 News previously reported Corpus Christi Police putting the breaks on street racing along North Shoreline Blvd. and Ocean Drive. The City of Christi added large trailers at a racing hotspot near The American Bank Center for added safety.

Frazier believes social media also plays a role in encouraging racers. The department are also monitoring social media pages to catch speeders they hit the road.

“It’s more because of social media. Now it’s become more popular, you see it more. It’s deemed cool now. This year, we’ve seen a lot more motorcycle fatalities than we have in the past," Fraizer added.

CCPD is unclear exactly how many arrests were made this year related to street racing, but said in November, there were close to two dozen arrests made. Anyone arrested on these charges could face serious consequences.

“Racing in itself is a Class B Misdemeanor. If you are intoxicated or have been convicted of it prior to, it is a Class A Misdemeanor. If you seriously injure or kill somebody, it becomes a Second-Degree Felony. And we are allowed to confiscate your vehicle," Fraizer said.

If you see any speeders on the road, call 911 or report the incident to this email, which is monitored by CCPD: saferoads4cc@cctexas.com.

