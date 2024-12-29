CCPD RACING CRACKDOWN: C.C. Police arrest three drivers caught driving 100 mph on S.P.I.D.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Just last month, we reported how the Corpus Christi Police Department was cracking down on street racing on Shoreline Boulevard.Now, their crackdown has moved to the city's South side.

In less than 24 hours, officers with the C.C. Police Department arrested three men for racing on South Padre Island Drive.

The first arrest took place early Saturday morning. According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, officers arrested 19-year-old Bryan Castillo after they saw him traveling on eastbound S.P.I.D. at more than 100 mph.

Officers pulled over Castillo along Staples Street and SPID, arrested him, and impounded his vehicle.

On late Saturday evening, officers were once again on South Padre Island Drive. Just before 11:45 pm, officers saw a silver car traveling over 100 miles per hour along the 5100 block of westbound SPID. Officers pulled over and arrested the driver, 20-year-old Dylan Rodriguez at Kostoryz Road and SPID.

Rodriguez was charged with racing on a highway. His car was impounded and he was taken to the Nueces County Jail

About half an hour later, officers spotted another car traveling over 100 miles per hour on the eastbound side of the 4300 block of South Padre Island Drive. Officers also pulled over and arrested that driver, 19-year-old Kaden Perales, along Everhart and South Padre Island Drive.

Perales was charged with racing on the highway. His car was also impounded and he was taken to the Nueces County Jail.

