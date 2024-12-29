Watch Now
CCPD RACING CRACKDOWN: Teen accused of driving over 100 mph on SPID arrested

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A 19-year-old man's need for speed landed him behind bars on Saturday.

According to officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department, on Saturday morning around 12:45 a.m, they were in the 4300 block of eastbound South Padre Island Driver when they saw a vehicle traveling on the freeway at speeds over 100 mph.

Officers followed the vehicle as it exited off the highway and pulled the driver over at Staples and South Padre Island Drive.

The vehicle's driver was immediately arrested and his vehicle was impounded.

The driver, 19-year-old Bryan Castillo, was arrested for racing on the highway.

