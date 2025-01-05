Three more arrested for reckless driving as CCPD continues crackdown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — On Saturday night through early Sunday morning, 3 more were arrested for reckless driving on city roads.

On Saturday at 8:06 p.m., officers pulled over 18-year-old Alexander Soto driving a red car at 90 miles per hour on the 3200 block of SPID. His vehicle was impounded and Soto was sent to the City Detention Center for booking.

On Saturday at 9:50 p.m., officers pulled over 20-year-old Andres Hernandez for driving over 95 miles per hour on the 5900 block of SPID. His vehicle was impounded and Hernandez was sent to the City Detention Center for booking.

Early Sunday morning at 12:55 a.m., officers saw a blue vehicle speeding at over 110 miles per hour. 20-year-old Jacob Martinez was pulled over on the 5400 block of SPID. Marinez was additionally charged with possession of Marijuana after it located in his vehicle.

