Corpus Christi Hooters location closes permanently as the national chain navigates Chapter 11 bankruptcy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooters location has closed its doors for a second time following the company's recent bankruptcy filing.

A note posted on the front door of the restaurant, located at 4551 S Padre Island Dr., announced the closure.

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"After many years of serving the community, this Hooters location closed at the end of business on April 12," the note said.

"We are sincerely grateful to our guests, team members, and community partners for their continued support and loyalty throughout the years," the note said.

Hooters of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March and April 2025. The company cited approximately $376 million in debt, rising operational costs, inflation, declining customer traffic, and challenges in adapting its brand to changing consumer preferences.

In June 2025, shortly after the bankruptcy filing, Hooters abruptly shuttered more than 30 company-owned restaurants across at least 14 states. The company described the closures as a difficult decision to position the brand for the future by focusing on eliminating weaker sites.

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This is not the first time the Corpus Christi location has closed. The building suffered a structure fire on Nov. 14, 2021. The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to the scene at 2 a.m. that Sunday.

"The fire at Hooters will be officially classified as 'Undetermined Cause' due to the severity of the damage," CCFD Fire Chief Robert Rocha said.

Wing lovers in the Coastal Bend waited over two and a half years for the restaurant to return. The location held a "Bigger and Better" reopening on June 10, 2024, before ultimately closing again this month.

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