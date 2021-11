CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire broke out at the Hooters restaurant on South Padre Island Drive early this morning.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department and Police Department were dispatched after 2 a.m. According to the manager of the Hooters, and responding officers, no injuries have been reported.

By 3 a.m., the fire was mostly contained, and firefighters worked to put out any lingering hot spots.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire. An investigation is ongoing.