Wings, beer and more! Hooters returns to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It was a sad day back on November 14th of 2021. Owl and wings fans of Corpus Christi lost an institution that some thought might never return.

Just after 2 a.m., Corpus Christi Fire and Police Departments responded to a call to the area's only Hooters. A fire of an "undetermined cause" ripped through the building. Smoke poured from the building and drifted across SPID. No injuries were reported but for the following two and a half years the citizens of Corpus Christi were left without their favorite wings, cold beers, and... owls.

But if you've driven down SPID in the past several months and looked towards the old ruins of the once bustling business, you might have noticed some signs of life at the old Hooters.

Now after years of waiting, Hooters will be reopening its Corpus Christi location. The "Bigger and Better" grand reopening will take place on Monday, June 10 at 4 pm.

Hooters' world-famous wings will be served by your favorite Hooters girls and giveaways will be held throughout the night.

The first 50 guests will receive 10 free boneless wings. At the top of every hour from 5 to 10 p.m., a lucky customer will win free wings for a year!

"After closing for renovations, we are beyond excited to open the doors and welcome back the Corpus Christi community," Hooters Chief Operating Officer Larry Linen said. "With the best atmosphere, wings, and drinks in town and the world-famous Hooters Girls, Hooters of Corpus Christi is returning a sense of normalcy to residents who eagerly awaited the perfect place to watch sports and create unforgettable memories with family and friends. That place has returned, bigger and better, and we invite everyone in Corpus Christi to celebrate with us during opening week.”

The 7,602-square-foot, renovated Hooters of Corpus Christi continues in the Texas tradition that everything in the state is bigger and better.

Located at 4551 South Padre Island Dr., this revitalized restaurant features an all-new, modernized interior with a beachy vibe that reflects the Corpus Christi vibe.

The restaurant offers patrons high, open ceilings, a central island bar with 16 taps, and a 28-seat bar area, along with a great mix of seating options including 15 booths and 45 tables, with more than 40 big-screen TVs, making it the ideal spot for sports fans. The completely rebuilt restaurant also includes new cooking equipment and technology, restrooms and a cozy 268 square-foot patio.

