Runoff election to determine Mayor and two city council seats

Where and when you can vote
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Early voting for the City of Corpus Christi starts on Monday, December 2. Runoff elections will take place for the Mayor's race, City Council District 1, and District 4.

Early voting will run from December 2 through Tuesday, December 10. Election Day will take place on Saturday, December 14.

Runoff+Locations.png

Election-CITY-Mayor.png

Election-CITY-Dist1.png

Election-CITY-Dist4.png

