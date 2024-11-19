Runoff election to determine Mayor and two city council seats

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Early voting for the City of Corpus Christi starts on Monday, December 2. Runoff elections will take place for the Mayor's race, City Council District 1, and District 4.

Early voting will run from December 2 through Tuesday, December 10. Election Day will take place on Saturday, December 14.

