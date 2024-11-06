Results are in: City Council District 1 Results

The seat for District 1 of Corpus Christi's City Council is up for grabs. Here are the results of the election race:

Everett Roy: 30.11%

Everett Roy is the current seat holder for District 1. He has served in this position previously from 2018-2021.

Billy Lerma: 26.09%

Billy Lerma is a former member of the Coprus Christi City Council and served from 2021-2023.

Anthony Aquino: 16.72%

Anthony Aquino is a pastor at Calallen United Baptist Church. His current plans include: Ensuring public safety by prioritizing resources for police, firefighters, and promoting responsible water management and exploring long-term solutions like desalination and other sustainable water sources for the future of Corpus Christi.

John Garcia: 17.48%

Eli McKay: 9.61%

This race has ended in a runoff, which means the top two candidates receiving votes will be running again in December for the position

