RESULTS ARE IN: Corpus Christi City Council District 4

Kaylynn Paxson is the new elect for Corpus Christi City Council District 4, gathering 46.24% of the votes against her other opponents. The Corpus Christi City Council District 4 jurisdiction area includes the Bay Area, Flour Bluff, and Padre Island.

Dan Suckley did not run for re-election for the Corpus Christi City Council District 4 seat. May Nardone Mendoza, Kaylynn Paxson, Dan Grimsbo, and Eric Magnusson were the four candidates who ran for Corpus Christi City Council District 4.

Kaylynn Paxson said the three major issues in the District 4 area that she wanted to address are creating a real maintenance plan for streets and drainage, identifying and eliminating wasteful spending, and bringing the focus of our city leadership back to the everyday needs and experiences of our community.

May Nardone Mendoza said the three major issues in the District 4 area that she wanted to address are repairing residential and commercial streets, public safety for our citizens, and fiscal responsibility of the city budget.

Dan Grimsbo said the three major issues in the District 4 area that he wanted to address are improving streets and drainage, supporting public safety, and enhancing our communities.

Eric Magnusson said the three major issues in the District 4 area that he wanted to address are tackling local pollution, restoring and improving the local ecosystem, and further advancing the initiatives the city already has in place to make it more walkable.

"I am so thankful to God for the opportunity to hopefully serve this community in an even greater capacity," Paxson said. "I am so thankful to District 4 for coming out, bringing the votes and getting us this far. We are very excited tonight."

Current City Councilman for District 4 Dan Suckley will finish out his term until Paxson is sworn-in in during City Council the coming months.

