Corpus Christi mayoral race will head to a runoff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mayor Paulette Guajardo will head to a runoff with city councilman Michael Hunter for Corpus Christi Mayor.

With all voting centers reported, Guajardo garnered over 46,000 votes and 47.6 percent of the vote. Hunter was next closest, with 33,900 votes and 34.6 percent of the vote.

Four of the six candidates participated in the KRIS 6 News Mayoral Forum on Oct. 16: Joshua Fraedrick, Isabel Araiza, Michael Hunter and Paulette Guajardo. The questions ranged from desalination, infrastructure, economic development and whether City Manager Peter Zanoni should have been given the 10 percent raise he received in July.

Fraedrick is a small business owner. Fraedrick’s campaign focused on alternatives to seawater desalination as he voiced his opposition. He also thought there was a better method to fixing city streets outside of the current Rapid Repavement Program. He also wanted to create more programs to assist the houseless population.

Araiza is the co-founder of For the Greater Good. She was also was against desalination and for higher taxes to Corpus Christi industrial businesses. She advocated for more transparency from city council.

Progress was the heart of Guajardo’s campaign. Guajardo served two terms as Corpus Christi Mayor. She highlighted her efforts to continually fund improvements for the police and fire departments. Guajardo said, with her at the helm, the city is in an excellent economic time with growing businesses interested in moving into the area. She has supported desalination and the Rapid Repavement Plan.

Michael Hunter had served on the city council for over eight years. He considers himself fiscally conservative and hit home on the fact he has continually voted against tax increases. Hunter is also for desalination and finding an answer to the water shortage, infrastructure improvements, and public safety support.

John Calkusic did not attend the mayoral forum due to illness. His top priorities were alternatives to desalination, increasing the police force, and finding financial support for small businesses.

Anthem Powers did not respond to a request to attend the mayoral forum or the KRIS 6 questionnaire.

The runoff election is Saturday, Dec. 14. Early voting begins Dec. 2 and ends Dec. 10.

Unofficial Results

Michael Hunter 33,900 (34.6%)

Joshua Fraedrick 4,536 (4.6%)

Paulette Guajardo (incumbent) 46,630 (47.6%)

John Calkusic 846 (.86%)

Anthem Powers 944 (.96%)

Isabel Araiza 11,015 (11.2%)

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.