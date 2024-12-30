Annaville bar owner accused of running a sex trafficking ring sells bar

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Annaville bar owner accused of being part of a sex trafficking ring involving minors took to social media to announce she's shut down Talbert's Tavern.

Amanda Talbert told KRIS 6 News she had to sell the bar on the 2400 block of Rand Morgan Road and it's now Neil's Urban Oven.

Talbert first made the announcement via Facebook Monday morning. She posted the following:

"24 years of blood, sweat and tears. That’s how long it’s been. That’s where my journey started all these years ago and now is where it ends friends after many restless nights pondering, I’ve decided to shut my doors. It wasn’t an easy decision and out of me, sadness, pours. There is not a moment I regret because I built what many only dream of building. It rose beyond any Bar of my expectations so closing it will take some healing. As I shut down this chapter of my life, so prematurely it may seem, the journey has been fulfilling for me and my team. I know in my heart, the closing of the doors, only opens another with which I’m meant to explore. For those divine powers that be up above, are seldom wrong when push comes to shove. I know our father in heaven has my back. No one can unconvince me of that. My time spent serving in the community leaves the best memories no one can take that from me. Talbert‘s Tavern wasn’t just another bar by the sea. Talbert’s Tavern was my legacy. So raise one more glass and let’s toast to the times when the world was my oyster friends! And know the journey I’m on today is not where my story ends"

Talbert was arrested on April 9 after a nearly six-month long investigation by the Texas Alchohol and Beverage Commission. The T.A.B.C. launched its investigation after a woman told a victim's advocate at the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation about an incident that occurred in 2007.

The victim revealed when she was 15 years old and a freshman at Tuloso-Midway High School, she met Talbert through a mutual friend. She then stated that Talbert arranged dates with several other freshmen at the school for the purpose of having sexual intercourse with a male friend of Talbert's.

She also told the advocate about a sexual encounter she and another victim had with Talbert's friend, Noraier George Manassian, at the Omni Corpus Christi Hotel in 2007.

Manassian was arrested during an undercover sting at the Omni Hotel in Feb. 2024.

Manassian, 80, has been charged with five counts of sexual assault of a child, one count of online solicitation of a minor, and one count of solicitation or prostitution of a person under 18-years-old.

On Dec. 3,Manassian, who reportedly finances local environmental companies, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to all eight charges. Manassian, of Dripping Springs, Texas, is scheduled to stand trial on April 22, 2025.

Talbert is facing a total of six charges including two counts of indecency with a child with sexual assault and four counts of continuous trafficking of persons. Her trial has been set for March 24, 2025.

