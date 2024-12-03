80-year-old man accused of being part of sex trafficking ring claims innocence

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The 80-year-old man accused of having sex with a minor who was part of an alleged sex trafficking ring said he's innocent.

Noraier George Manassian is charged with five counts of sexual assault of a child, one count of sex trafficking of a child, one count of online solicitation of a minor, and one count of solicitation or prostitution of a person under 18-years-old.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, Manassian pleaded not guilty to all eight charges during his arraignment.

Manassian is a co-defendant in the case against Amanda Talbert, the owner of Talbert's Tavern in Annaville.

Joe Escobedo

As KRIS 6 News first reported, the investigation into Talbert and Manassian began last year, after a woman outcried at the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation office. She told an advocate about an incident involving both defendants.

She claimed she met Manassian in or around September 2007. She said at the time, she was 15 years old and a freshman at Tuloso-Midway High School when Talbert introduced her to Manassian.

The victim stated she, Talbert, and another minor victim arrived at Manassian's hotel room. Once inside, Talbert asked both minors to take off their clothes while she took off hers. Then, they all made their way to the bed, where Manassian had sex with one minor and Talbert touched another victim's private areas.

Soon after, the victim saw Manassian hand Talbert a large amount of money. According to the report, Talbert gave both minors $700 each, and then Talbert placed an undisclosed amount of money in her purse.

The woman's claims led the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission to launch an investigation and a special prosecutor with the Texas Attorney General's Office has been assigned to the case.

During Tuesday's arraignment, Manassian's trial date was set for April 22, 2025.Talbert has been set to go to trial in March 24, 2025.

Both defendants are out on bond.