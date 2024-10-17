Trial for Amanda Talbert delayed until next year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The trial for the woman accused of grooming young girls to take part in a possible sex trafficking ring has been delayed until 2025.

Amanda Talbert was scheduled to go to trial on Monday, Oct. 21.

KRIS 6 News learned that new charges filed in Talbert's case have forced the judge to push the trial to March 6, 2025.

Those charges were added last month after two more alleged victims came forward.

Talbert is facing six charges, including two counts of indecency with a child with sexual assault and four counts of continuous trafficking of persons.

Talbert is currently out on bond.

In May, Talbert, the owner of Talbert's Tavern, was charged with two counts of indecency with a child with a child with sexual assault, and her bond was set at $150,000. Her arrest came after a woman came forward in October 2023, claiming Talbert paid her and an underage girl $700 to have sex with an 80-year-old man back in 2007.

During Talbert's Sept. 17 hearing, the court announced that a Nueces County grand jury found there was enough evidence to pursue additional charges, which included four counts of continuous trafficking of persons. That pushed Talbert's bond to $300,000.

