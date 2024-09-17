Two more victims come forward in the Amanda Talbert case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Judge Missy Medary refused to reduce the bond for Amanda Talbert, the woman accused of grooming minors to take part in a possible sex trafficking ring.

In May, Talbert was charged with two counts of indecency with a child with a child with sexual assault, and her bond was set at $150,000. Her arrest came after a woman came forward in October 2023, claiming Talbert paid her and an underage girl $700 to have sex with an 80-year-old man back in 2007.

She was rearrested on Friday morning at a home in Port Aransas after a Nueces County grand jury found there was enough evidence to pursue charges on four counts of continuous trafficking of persons. That pushed her bond to $300,000.

During Tuesday's hearing, Talbert's attorney, Mark Gonzalez, said Talbert's bond had gone up significantly and his client has been unable to make bond. Through her attorney, the Annaville bar owner promised if the judge reduced her bond, she would follow all of the conditions of her bond.

Talbert explained she's still paying a mortgage but doesn't own a vehicle.

When a prosecutor asked her current income, Talbert said she's doing odd jobs, including cleaning houses, mowing yards and anything she can to get by.

When asked about Talbert's Tavern, Talbert admitted she still owns it but isn't allowed to work there. Talbert added she's not drawing any income from there.

In the end, Medary said since two new victims have come forward, she would not reduce her bond. According to court records obtained by KRIS 6, one victim claimed they were trafficked twice between Feb. 11, 2012, and Feb. 11, 2015, when they were under the age of 18. Another victim claimed they were trafficked twice between April 2012 and Dec. 2016.

Talbert entered a not-guilty plea to the charges she's facing.

The judge announced a plea deadline hearing will be held on Sept. 26. That hearing gives Talbert the opportunity to enter a guilty plea and avoid trial.

If she refuses to enter a guilty plea, she will be scheduled for trial on Oct. 21.