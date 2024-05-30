Amanda Talbert back in jail due to "misunderstanding"

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Annaville business owner Amanda Talbert is back in the Nueces County Jail.

Talbert appeared in court at the beginning of May and pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

According to court documents, an investigation goes back to October 2014, when a woman told investigators that Talbert paid her and another underage girl $700 to have sex with 80-year-old Noraier George Manassian in 2007.

Talbert has not yet been booked, but Mark Gonzalez, her defense attorney, told KRIS 6 News that she should be out tonight and that this is all a "misunderstanding about the number of indictments." Her court date is still set for Sept. 2024.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.