Thomas J. Henry raises American Bank Center naming rights bid to $2 million per year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Following a Thursday morning announcement that Thomas J. Henry had increased his bid for American Bank Center's naming rights, Henry told KRIS 6 News that he has increased that offer yet again.

Henry is now offering $2 million per year for 10 years, raising his total offer from $12.5 million to $20 million.

Just a few hours earlier, Henry had increased his bid to $15 million.

"It's time to bring these negotiations to a close," Henry said in a release Thursday morning. "The people of this great city deserve more than just promises — they deserve real, lasting investment in their future. That's why I'm honored to raise my initial offer to $15 million for the American Bank Center naming rights."

The enhanced proposal comes as the city-owned entertainment venue remains without a title sponsor since American Bank opted out of its agreement in April 2024.

Henry's original $12.5 million bid over 10 years received support from a divided Corpus Christi City Council in a non-binding resolution this week, with two members voting against it and Mayor Paulette Guajardo abstaining.

"Taxpayers always get the short end of the stick," said Councilman Eric Cantu during the council meeting. "That's $1.25 million a year — and he's even offering free concerts."

The increased bid comes amid ongoing delays in selecting a new naming rights partner.

Oak View Group 360 (OVG), the private company that manages the venue, holds the final decision on naming rights. The city has stated that the decision will be based on "feedback and collaboration between OVG, City Council, and City staff."

Henry has been vocal throughout the process, demanding greater transparency. In a June 4 statement, he said, "The issue is simple. You are either for or against Corpus Christi taxpayers."

Henry currently has nine lawsuits pending against the city — an issue that raised eyebrows among some on the dais. Henry dismissed the concerns, saying, “I’m not the one suing the city — my clients are, so I believe this is a red herring.” Councilman Roland Barrera pushed back against Henry’s public remarks criticizing the council for not doing enough to get a better deal.

Guajardo has emphasized that the selection process involves more than just financial considerations.

"It's not just about submitting your number and being the highest bidder," she said. "It's more complex than that."

The American Bank Center has been searching for a new naming rights partner since American Bank decided not to continue as the facility's sponsor. Both city leaders and OVG began seeking new bidders shortly after the announcement.

Despite the council's support, the final decision remains with Oak View Group.

