Thomas J. Henry speaks out over American Bank Center naming rights

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local attorney Thomas J. Henry is speaking out over the controversy over the naming rights for the American Bank Center.

As KRIS 6 News first reported in April 2024, American Bank opted out of continuing to be the naming rights sponsor of the current American Bank Center. The venue is operated by Oak View Group 360. However, the City of Corpus Christi owns the facility. Both city leaders and OVG360 soon began their search for a new bidder.

Alexis Scott

Attorney Thomas J. Henry was among those who expressed interested. Henry announced a bid of $12.5 million for the naming rights.

April 2024 Interview with Thomas J. Henry

In March 2025, District 3 Councilman Eric Cantu directly challenged OVG360 about their claims regarding potential naming rights partner Thomas J. Henry. These allegations were looked into by 6 Investigates.

No decision has been made yet on the naming rights for the American Bank Center.

In a statement released to KRIS 6 News on June 4, Henry called for greater transparency and accountability on the matter, saying quote,"The issue is simple. You are either for or against Corpus Christi taxpayers!"

You can read Henry's full statement below.

Thomas J. Henry

Thomas J. Henry

KRIS 6 News reached out to the city of Corpus Christi for response to Henry's claims. They released the following statement.