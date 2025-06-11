Corpus Christi Council Backs Thomas J. Henry’s $12.5M Bid for Naming Rights — But Final Say Rests With OVG

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A divided Corpus Christi City Council voiced support Tuesday for attorney Thomas J. Henry’s $12.5 million bid to rename the American Bank Center — but the final decision remains out of their hands.The council passed a non-binding resolution backing Henry’s proposal, which amounts to $1.25 million annually over 10 years, with only two council members voting against it.“Taxpayers always get the short end of the stick,” said Councilman Eric Cantu. “That’s $1.25 million a year — and he’s even offering free concerts.” Although council members expressed varying degrees of support and concern, Mayor Paulette Guajardo emphasized that naming rights involve more than just the highest offer. “It’s not just about submitting your number and being the highest bidder,” she said. “It’s more complex than that.” Henry currently has nine lawsuits pending against the city — an issue that raised eyebrows among some on the dais. Henry dismissed the concerns, saying, “I’m not the one suing the city — my clients are, so I believe this is a red herring.” Councilman Roland Barrera pushed back against Henry’s public remarks criticizing the council for not doing enough to be a better deal. “I take offense to that comment” Barrera said. “That’s just not accurate.” Councilwoman Sylvia Campos voted in favor of the resolution, arguing that the naming of the city-owned venue carries symbolic weight.“A name does matter,” she said. Cantu also voiced strong support, pointing to the city’s ongoing financial needs. “We should smile, put his name on the building, and take the checks every year, for the taxpayers.” Despite the council’s vote, the decision ultimately belongs to Oak View Group (OVG), the private company that manages the American Bank Center.

