CCISD board approves strict cell phone ban with financial penalties

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District board members have approved rules in accordance with the newly passed cell phone ban.

The ban, which stems from Texas House Bill 1481, prohibits the use of cell phones, smartwatches, tablets and other similar devices in schools.

At Tuesday's board meeting, CCISD officials outlined how the district will regulate the no-phone policy in schools. The board approved the implementation, consequences and exceptions with amendments.

"So, what we're going to do is add $15 dollar fine to the second offense and it will not be discretionary," board member, Eric Villareal said.

This means students will have their phones confiscated on the second offense and must pay a fee to get them back.

Board member Don Clark added another amendment to the policy.

"I will offer a third and final amendment to the action item to say, cell phone will be turned off when you enter a CCISD building," Clark said.

The district hopes these new rules will minimize distractions in the classroom and provide students with a better learning environment.

Click here, for the CCISD Student Code of Conduct (Student Use of Personal Communication Devices).