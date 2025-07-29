Corpus Christi school board approves cell phone ban in classrooms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District has approved a ban on cell phones during school hours, following a new Texas law aimed at reducing distractions in the classroom.

The decision came after extensive discussion among board members during Monday's meeting.

"This is a new law by the state which really doesn't give a lot of guidance," CCISD board president, Eric Villarreal, said.

The district's attorney recommended approving the ban to ensure compliance with the new state mandate.

House Bill 1481 requires Texas school districts to prohibit K through 12th grade students from using cell phones, text messaging devices, laptops and tablets during school hours. The legislation aims to reduce distractions, promote focused learning, and address cyberbullying and social media misuse.

"The Texas Legislature passed this law without pre warning to school districts and that's causing havoc in terms of how it will be implemented, what the consequences are if students violate the rule of not bringing cell phones," Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers president, Nancy Vera said.

Board members are now working through questions about implementation, consequences and exceptions to the new rule.

According to legal guidance presented at the meeting, the district has several policy options: prohibit use while allowing students to carry devices, collect and secure all phones during the school day, or ban students from bringing phones to school entirely.

The school board will continue to discuss the details of this change with the goal of having a clear policy in place for the new school year.