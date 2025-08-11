CCISD outlines how it will regulate no phones in schools

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a move to foster a distraction-free learning environment, the Texas House recently passed House Bill 1481, which aims to regulate the use of personal communication devices on school campuses. This legislation would have a significant impact on CCISD students' access to their smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices during the school day.

The following rules will be discussed and adopted during Monday's school board meeting.

Prohibition of Personal Communication Devices: Students will not be allowed to use personal communication devices, such as cell phones, tablets, laptops, smart watches, smart glasses, headphones, or earbuds, on school property during the school day.

Device Storage Requirements: Students must turn off and store their personal communication devices in their backpacks or submit them to the front office for secure storage until the end of the school day.

Specific Time Restrictions: Personal communication devices must be turned off and stored starting 15 minutes before the first period until the final bell of the school day. This applies to all campus levels.

Elementary schools: 7:35 AM to 3:10 PM

Middle schools: 8:35 AM to 4:10 PM

High schools: 8:35 AM to 4:10 PM

Specific programs like Zero period at Ray High School, Branch Academy and Collegiate Early College High School: 7:45 AM to 4:10 PM

Disciplinary Measures: The bill outlines a tiered system of disciplinary actions for non-compliance:

First Offense: The device is confiscated, securely stored, and documented in the discipline system. Parents or legal guardians must retrieve the device during regular school hours.

Second Offense: The device is confiscated, securely stored, and documented in the discipline system. The student may be assigned to In-School Suspension (ISS) for up to 1 day, and parents or legal guardians must retrieve the device.

Third Offense: The device is confiscated, securely stored, and documented in the discipline system. The student may be assigned to ISS for up to 2 days, and a $15 fee must be paid to retrieve the device. Parents or legal guardians must also have a face-to-face conference with the administrator.

Exceptions and Accommodations:

House Bill 1481 does provide for certain exceptions and accommodations. Students may be authorized to use personal communication devices if the use is necessary for the implementation of their Individualized Education Program (IEP) or Section 504 plan, required due to a documented medical need, or necessary to comply with health or safety requirements imposed by law or the district's safety protocols.

Considerations for Disciplinary Actions:

The Campus Behavior Coordinator (CBC) or administrator is required to consider several factors when determining disciplinary actions, including self-defense, the student's intent, discipline history, any disabilities that may impact the student's capacity to understand the wrongfulness of their conduct, the student's status in the conservatorship of the Department of Family and Protective Services (foster care), or the student's status as homeless.

The passage of House Bill 1481 reflects the Texas legislature's commitment to creating a focused learning environment and minimizing distractions in schools. If implemented, this legislation will have a significant impact on the daily routines and policies of schools across the state, requiring students, parents, and administrators to adapt to the new regulations surrounding personal communication devices.

