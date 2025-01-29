CC City Council votes in favor of new drought contingency plan despite concerns from local business owners

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council voted in favor of approving the latest draft of the city’s Drought Contingency Plan.

During the council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 28, neighbors addressed a multitude of issues, including the appointment of new members to the city’s Library Board, the city’s response to freezing temperatures, and the Drought Contingency Plan. A total of 55 people spoke during public comments.

Several of those who spoke on the Drought Contingency Plan were business owners in the irrigation and landscaping industries, many of whom said their businesses have been negatively impacted by the current plan’s restrictions since Stage 2 was enacted in March 2022.

Adam Beam The Corpus Christi City Council looked into revising the city's current drought contingency plan during Tuesday's council meeting.

The Drought Contingency Plan is meant to be revised every five years. The city’s plan was last updated in 2018, though discussions on revisions were held in 2022 and 2023.

Mike Garcia, owner of 360 Landscaping and Irrigation, said he is “optimistic” that his industry will overcome the current drought situation. However, while hopeful, Garcia also explained that restrictions have hit his business hard.

“Our business has lost 75% of its revenue, and that’s been from Stage 2 to the present time,” Garcia said.

Shawna Holsonback, co-owner of Herbert Irrigation Inc., said her business, like Garcia’s, has felt the impact of the restrictions.

“For 35 years, we have proudly served the Coastal Bend. Unfortunately, due to the current Drought Contingency Plan, we are at risk of losing it all,” Holsonback said. “Many of our employees have been with us for over 25 years. I’ve already lost several of these key team members, and I am doing everything in my power to retain the rest.”

Adam Beam Eric Cantu, the District 3 representative for Corpus Christi.

District 3 Council Member Eric Cantu expressed sympathy for struggling businesses and told KRIS 6 News that making changes to help them is his priority.

“They need more than just one day to do their job,” Cantu said.

Under the current Drought Contingency Plan, irrigation of landscaped areas is prohibited at all times during Stage 3. The revised draft presented to the council still includes that restriction but outlines possible exceptions:

“Exceptions for Stage 3 restrictions may be permitted for up to 30 days, upon review and approval by the Chief Operating Officer for Corpus Christi Water or designee, for new plantings. In addition, this restriction does not apply to customers irrigating with well water or an aerobic septic system. Customers irrigating with well water or an aerobic septic system should apply for an exemption from Corpus Christi Water. An exception certificate should be prominently posted on the premises within two feet of the street number.” City of Corpus Christi Drought Contingency Plan Draft (2025)

Adam Beam Sylvia Campos, representative of District 2, shows concern during drought contingency discussions at Tuesday's council meeting.

District 2 Representative Sylvia Campos added that exceptions will not assist in pulling Corpus Christi out of Stage 3. Campos emphasized that a plan of this nature needs time to be done right, as well as requiring input from residents as it is the plan "they'll be living with for the next five years."

Despite Campos' concerns to regarding the plan, when a motion was made to approve the revised contingency plan it initially failed. However, Member-at-Large Carolyn Vaughn asked to change her vote from nay to aye. Following further discussion, Gil Hernandez was the only member of the council to vote against the approval of the plan.

The second reading of the new drought contingency plan will occur during their next regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11. If approved, all new revisions, restrictions and guidelines would go into effect at a later date.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.