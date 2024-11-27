Corpus Christi Library Board Member questions advisement to step down

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The automatic removal of Alice Upshaw Hawkins has been a controversial topic with the Corpus Christi Library Board. Hawkins has served on the board since 2022, but was recently advised to forfeit her position after winning re-election to CCISD'S Board of Trustees.

Since receiving an official letter of removal from the city's secretary earlier this month, Hawkins has been trying to understand and peel back the layers of the rules in place.

"One minute I'm on the board, and have been. Then the next thing I know, I'm getting this letter from the city secretary," Hawkins said.

According to the City of Corpus Christi's Charter, anyone who serves on a city board, commission or committee, while also running for re-election of a non-city public office, must forfeit their city position, after the election results are officially canvassed.

Hawkins was given the letter before the canvassed votes from the CCISD election. She questioned the timing of the letter and was told she had to step down immediately. This meant she would not be able to attend the upcoming Library Board meeting the following Tuesday. However, after requesting clarification from the city's attorney, Hawkins was able to attend that meeting, but none after that.

"They put me on the board when I was in office before, I just don't understand," Hawkins said. "But now that I run and get a second term or third term, all of sudden, I can’t serve? That charter needs to be looked at. That language needs to be cleaned up, they're either going to allow you to sit or not."

KRIS 6 News learned Hawkins was not the only person receiving that letter. Earlier this year, at least two other people were forced to step down from their positions, including a former member of the Ethics Commission.

For now, Hawkins will remain off the Library Board, but still serves on CCISD's Board of Trustees.

Hawkins told KRIS 6 News reporter Alexis Scott that she plans on seeking to have her board position reinstated so she can remain on the board.

The next Library Board meeting will be held in December.

