City considering revision to drought contingency plan

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi’s city manager Peter Zanoni said the city council will take into consideration asking residents to conserve water when the city’s two reservoirs — Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon — reach a combined level of 50 percent.

He said that recommendation was in the drought contingency plan, but was removed when it was revised in 2018.

Zanoni is confident that the current plan is strong, but he said the city needs to make residents more aware of their plan so they can conserve water.

This will include using social media platforms and billboards to alert residents about water conservation.

“I think one of the things that’s missing in the plan is more community awareness of our water situation and impacts that the drought can have on it, whether it’s a long-term drought or a short-term drought," Zanoni said. "And so, we want to put into the plan more community awareness elements.”

When asked about whether the city needs to revise the plan more often, Zanoni said he doesn’t think so because the plan is revised based on need.

Back in 2018 when the plan was revised, Joe McComb was Corpus Christi mayor.

McComb said the plan is still strong and said he agrees with the city’s current recommendations and requirements.