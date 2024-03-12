Corpus Christi Stage 2 water restrictions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Combined western reservoir storage levels in the city of Corpus Christi have dropped below 30%, causing the city to enter Stage 2 water restrictions.

City manager Peter Zanoni said these Stage 2 water restrictions still permit outdoor watering with irrigation or sprinklers but only once every other week and on residential trash pick-up days before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

Residents are still allowed to water yards or landscaping with a hand-held hose that has a shut-off nozzle, a bucket, or a drip irrigation system on any day and at any time.

“The National Weather Service's long-term, midterm, and short-term forecast don't really look well for us. The rain chances are not all that great, and we rely 100% on rain, so the goal is to work together as a community to conserve the water we must make it through the summer”, said Zanoni.

These restrictions do not only apply to Corpus Christi Water customers.

The cities of Alice, Beeville, and Mathis depend on Corpus Christi water services, and therefore, those water customers will need to follow these restrictions as well.

The city said they have posted a more detailed look at Stage 2 water restriction watering schedules on their website.

City leaders also mentioned that people who do not comply with these restrictions could face a fine of up to $500.

The fines, leaders say, could be applied to each violation per day.

