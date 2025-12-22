C.C. Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association responds to officer investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association has issued a statement regarding the investigation into former liaison Officer Travis Haecker, emphasizing their cooperation with authorities and commitment to accountability.

The organization released a statement to its membership following reports about Haecker's arrest on charges including theft from person, credit card abuse, and misappropriation of fiduciary property.

CCPD report: Officer arrested for misusing funds meant to honor a fallen CCPD officer

On Dec. 12, the 32-year-old Corpus Christi police officer was arrested and released from the Kendall County Jail.

The arrest came four weeks after KRIS 6 began receiving anonymous calls from viewers notifying us about the alleged theft.

KRIS 6 first reached out to the CC Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association on Nov. 17. At the time, they refused to comment.

On Monday morning, the group sent us an emails that stated they would not grant KRIS 6 any on-camera interviews. Instead, they would share a statement that they issued to its members.

They stated this would be the only comment they would issue regarding the investigation into CCPD Officer Travis Haecker.

"Upon becoming aware of the suspicious activity, the matter was reported to the department, and an investigation was initiated," the Alumni Association stated. "We want to assure our supporters that the individual is no longer affiliated with the Citizens Police Academy Alumni and was removed from the liaison role at the beginning of the investigation."

According to police reports, Haecker is accused of using the organization's debit card to withdraw $1,200 in cash on six different occasions. Surveillance footage allegedly shows Haecker making the withdrawals from ATMs while driving a red Ford F-250.

The stolen funds were collected for the Police Games of Texas and funds left over from the event were supposed to go to a scholarship fund honoring Vicente Ortiz Jr., who died on June 1, 2025, after being struck while escorting a funeral procession on Kostoryz Road.

CCPD Corpus Christi Police said CCPD officer Travis Haecker misused funds that were meant to go towards a scholarship fund in honor of the late CCPD officer Vicente Ortiz, Jr.

The Alumni Association discovered the suspicious purchases on Sept. 11. Police reports indicate Haecker also used the nonprofit's card to make purchases at Vape City and on an online gambling site called Crowns Coins Casino for amounts totaling $518.99.

The organization emphasized that Haecker's alleged actions do not reflect their values or those of the Corpus Christi Police Department.

"We believe the actions of one individual do not define our organization or the Corpus Christi Police Department as a whole," the statement read. "Our mission remains unchanged, and we continue to stand alongside the Corpus Christi Police Department."

The Alumni Association consists of citizens who have completed the Police Department's Citizens Academy and regularly holds fundraisers to benefit the police department and community events. Despite the investigation, the organization plans to continue its 2026 fundraising efforts.

Read the group's full statement below:

"Corpus Christi Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association Alumni,



Considering recent reports involving the Corpus Christi Citizens Academy Alumni Association and a former liaison, the Board wishes to inform you that we have fully cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so. Upon becoming aware of the suspicious activity, the matter was reported to the department, and an investigation was initiated.







We want to assure our supporters that the individual is no longer affiliated with the Citizens Police Academy Alumni and was removed from the liaison role at the beginning of the investigation. While we are unable to comment on specific details, we remain committed to accountability and integrity.







We value the trust placed in the Alumni Association and understand how important that trust is. We believe the actions of one individual do not define our organization or the Corpus Christi Police Department as a whole. Our mission remains unchanged, and we continue to stand alongside the Corpus Christi Police Department.







We remain focused on our work and will continue moving forward with our 2026 fundraising efforts. We are grateful for the continued support of our community and appreciate your understanding as we navigate this situation together."



Corpus Christi Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association

