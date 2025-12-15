CCPD report: Officer arrested for misusing funds meant to honor a fallen CCPD officer

The Corpus Christi police officer arrested last week is accused of misappropriating money from the Corpus Christi Citizens' Police Academy Alumni organization, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KRIS 6 News.

Officer Travis Haecker, 32, turned himself into authorities in Kendall County after CCPD issued a warrant for his arrest. He was charged with three counts of felony theft from a person, credit card or debit card abuse, and misappropriation fiduciary property. He was released on $127,500 bond.

Corpus Christi Citizen's Police Academy Alumni Facebook page- July 8, 2022

Haecker is the liaison between the Corpus Christi Police Department and the Corpus Christi Citizens' Police Academy Alumni, which consists of citizens who have taken part in the Police Department's Citizens Academy.

The group holds several fundraisers throughout the year to benefit the Corpus Christi Police Department and other community events.

According to the police report, Haecker is accused of using a debit card belonging to the Corpus Christi Citizens' Police Academy Alumni, Inc. to withdraw $1,200 in cash on six different occasions.

The report states police have at least two videos that shows a red/maroon Ford F-250 pulling up to an ATM. Haecker is then caught on camera making the withdrawals.

It states he made the following transactions:

a $200 withdrawal from the Value Bank's ATM at 3757 South Staples Street

a $200 withdrawal from the Value Bank's ATM at 3757 South Staples Street

three $200 cash withdrawals from an ATM in Austin, TX

a $200 cash withdrawal from an ATM in New Braunfels, TX

The non-profit group also found Haecker used the non-profit's card to make a purchase at Vape City and used the card on an online gambling site called Crowns Coins Casino in the amounts of $19.99 and $499.00.

How the investigation began

The police report states the money stolen was supposed to be used for the Police Games of Texas and a scholarship fund honoring Vicente Ortiz, Jr. who died on June 1, 2025, ten days after being struck while escorting a funeral procession on Kostoryz Road.

CCPD

A senior officer told detectives the police department's traffic division organized a motorcycle rodeo competition for the Police Games of Texas. The event drew more than 1,200 law enforcement officers from across the state to the event hosted by the city of Corpus Christi.

The traffic division gathered donations from several local businesses and groups and planned to use any remaining proceeds as a donation to a scholarship fund honoring Ortiz.

The officer said several of his fellow officers wanted to create a nonprofit organization in honor or Ortiz but the fund-raising team had already accepted several checks. One of the officers explained that forming a nonprofit was a lengthy process.

The alumni group allowed the officers to use their bank account to hold their funds.

On Sept. 11, the group found several suspicious purchases were made.

Haecker initially claimed he withdrew money to pay for a DJ for the rodeo event. Detectives later learned a different DJ was hired for the event and was paid by check. The original DJ Haecker hired was not able to perform due to a kidney transplant he received in April 2025.

Haecker then claimed to have lost the cash.

Prior to obtaining the arrest warrant affidavit, KRIS 6 reached out to CCPD for additional information. CCPD stated they could not provide specific details because it is an ongoing investigation.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!