Corpus Christi Police Officer arrested accused of theft

A Corpus Christi police officer has been arrested and released from the Kendall County Jail.

According to the Kendall County Sheriff's Office's website, Travis Haecker, 32, was arrested and charged with three counts of theft from person, credit card or debit card abuse, and misappropriation fiduciary property >+$750<$2,500.

Haecker was booked into the Kendall County Jail, northwest of San Antonio, at 8:12 p.m. Friday and released shortly after.

Haecker is the liaison between the Corpus Christi Police Department and the Corpus Christi Citizens' Police Academy Alumni, which consists of citizens who have taken part in the Police Department's Citizens Academy.

The group holds several fundraisers throughout the year to benefit the Corpus Christi Police Department and other community events.

KRIS 6 News began its investigation into Haecker on Nov. 17 after receiving calls from anonymous viewers who stated he was placed on paid administrative leave.

Trying to confirm that information over the last few weeks has been a struggle.

Shortly after receiving calls on Nov. 17, KRIS 6 sent an email to the Corpus Christi Police Department's Public Information Office requesting information about the allegations that were being made about Haecker, but they refused to release any information.

They would only confirm an officer had been placed on administrative leave and that it was an active and open investigation.

An officer has been placed on administrative leave. This is currently an active and open investigation. Details may be released after the investigation has been concluded.



The Corpus Christi Police Department takes all allegations of crime and misconduct seriously and investigates them thoroughly in accordance with applicable laws and department policy. Officer M. Vaughn, CCPD Public Information Office

After receiving more calls from viewers, on Nov. 20, KRIS 6 submitted an additional open records request to the Corpus Christi Police Department for any and all police complaints filed against Officer Travis Haecker and any complaints filed to Internal Affairs against Haecker between Jan. 1, 2025 and Nov. 20, 2025.

On Dec. 2, KRIS 6 received a letter from the Police Department stating our request was being forwarded to the Texas Attorney General's Office for review, stating that all requested information should be withheld under 552.108 (law enforcement exception) and 143.089 (police personnel files).

The police department stated in its request for review "The investigation is still ongoing and the release of the marked portions of the submitted information prematurely could jeopardize the investigation".

In their review, they stated internal complaints were filed against Haecker beginning Feb. 7, 2025.

Puzzled as to why the police department wouldn't release this criminal complaint but has released others, we submitted our response to the police department's request for an Attorney General review.

We stated that the police department failed to specify how and why the disclosure of Haecker's criminal complaint would cause harm to the investigation.

We also stated if the City could demonstrate interference for some records, the department is required to disclose the following "basic information":

The nature of the complaint or offense

The time and the location of the incident

The officer's name and identifying information; and

Whether an arrest was made or charges filed

We also stated police accountability is a matter of paramount public concern.

After more than three weeks of asking for answers, KRIS 6 learned late Friday evening that Haecker was arrested after the police department posted information of his arrest on ccpdblotter.com.

They stated they presented evidence to the Nueces County District Attorney’s Office for review. After evaluating the findings, three warrants were issued for Haecker's arrest.

KRIS 6 will continue to look into what led to the three charges. Once we receive that information, we will share that with the public.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!