Por Vida Academy principal reacts to alleged misuse of funds honoring fallen Officer Vicente Ortiz Jr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The principal of Por Vida Academy said allegations involving the misuse of funds meant to honor fallen Corpus Christi police Officer Vicente Ortiz Jr. are disappointing and take away from the legacy he left behind at the school.

“It’s disrespecting the legacy of Senior Officer Vince Ortiz,” said Sandra Valencia, principal of Por Vida Academy.

Valencia spoke with KRIS 6 News after a Corpus Christi police report revealed that Officer Travis Haecker, 32, is accused of misusing money connected to a scholarship fund created in Ortiz’s name. The scholarship was intended to support students at Por Vida Academy, where Ortiz served as an on-campus officer for more than a decade.

Ortiz, a senior officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department, died in 2024 after being struck during a funeral procession. Valencia said Ortiz's death deeply affected the campus community.

“He was our officer,” Valencia said. “He was here to protect us, and he took that job very seriously. I never worried that we weren’t in the best hands when he was here.”

In the months following Ortiz’s death, community members worked to find ways to honor his service. Valencia said Por Vida Academy planned to establish a scholarship in his name to support graduating students.

“It was important to us to keep his name alive and honor him in a way that reflected who he was,” Valencia said.

According to Valencia, about $4,000 was raised through a fundraiser organized by the Reguladores Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, along with other community donations. The money was intended to fund a scholarship that would be awarded annually to a Por Vida Academy student based on academic achievement and financial need.

“These types of scholarships can make a huge difference,” Valencia said. “Sometimes it’s the difference between a student being able to attend college that first semester or not.”

However, what began as a tribute is now part of a criminal investigation.

According to a Corpus Christi police report, Haecker is accused of misusing funds belonging to the Corpus Christi Citizens’ Police Academy Alumni organization. Investigators say some of that money was expected to be used for the scholarship honoring Ortiz.

Police allege Haecker, who served as a liaison between the police department and the alumni group, used a debit card connected to the organization to make unauthorized cash withdrawals and purchases. The report states the withdrawals totaled about $1,200.

Haecker is charged with three felony counts: theft from a person, credit or debit card abuse, and misappropriation of fiduciary property. Police say he turned himself in after a warrant was issued and was later released on bond.

Lee Preiss, president of the Reguladores Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, told KRIS 6 News the allegations are especially troubling because the money was raised in Ortiz’s memory.

“It’s criminal,” Preiss said. “That’s flat-out all it is. If you’re stealing, that’s criminal.”

Preiss added that the situation reflects poorly on the purpose of the fundraiser.

“While it was meant to go to these students, it’s also in his memory,” Preiss said. “So what did you do, just sully his name with this silliness?”

Corpus Christi Police Assistant Chief David Blackmon said the department is working with the Nueces County District Attorney’s Office as the case moves forward.

“They have accepted the charges,” Blackmon said. “There were warrants issued for Travis, so we’ll be working through those next steps and see where that leads with his employment with CCPD.”

CCPD confirmed Haecker has been placed on paid administrative leave during the ongoing criminal and internal investigation.

Despite the allegations, Valencia said the school remains focused on its students and honoring Officer Ortiz’s impact.

“It’s all around disappointment,” Valencia said. “To know that somebody would take money people are giving to help students or honor his name, and take away from that, it’s just disappointing.”

Valencia said no matter the outcome of the case, Por Vida Academy plans to continue honoring Ortiz’s memory through the scholarship and ensuring students remain the priority.

KRIS 6 News reached out to the Ortiz family. They declined to comment.

