Boyfriend involved in the murder of a 4-year-old sentenced to prison

A Corpus Christi court has sentenced 29-year-old Ezekiel Ramirez to 50 years in prison after he plead guilty to the murder of Knox Longoria, his girlfriends son.<br/>
Posted at 7:07 PM, Jan 23, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A Corpus Christi court has sentenced 29-year-old Ezekiel Ramirez to 50 years in prison after he plead guilty to the murder of Knox Longoria, his girlfriends son.

Knox, who was 4-years-old at the time of his death, was admitted to the hospital for severe bodily injuries but later died.

Ramirez originally was charged with murder, injury to a child with intent of serious bodily injury, injury to a child with intent of bodily injury, and capital murder of a person under ten years of age.

The other charges were dropped after Ramirez took the plea deal.

After the sentencing, loved ones of Knox stood in front of Ramirez, emotions from them filling the courtroom as they spoke to the man that took the life of their beloved boy.

As for Knox's mother, Bethany Longoria, she remains in jail on a $750,000 bond.

