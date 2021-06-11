Aunt of dead 4-year-old boy calls for justice

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The aunt of 4-year-old Knox Jonathan Longoria says she wants justice for her nephew.

The child was being treated at a local hospital Friday for severe injuries but he later died.

His mother, Bethany Longoria, has been charged with injury to a child by omission.

Her boyfriend, Ezequiel Ramirez, is charged with murder.

"Honestly, I want him to rot in jail for the rest of his life, or at least get the death penalty," said Genesis Lynn Bernal, Knox's aunt. "Honestly, it's disgusting."

Little Knox would have celebrated his fifth birthday on June 20,

