Boyfriend arrested in death of 4-year-old Knox Longoria, pleads guilty

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Ezekiel Ramirez pleaded guilty to the June 2021 murder of his girlfriend's 4-year-old son, Knox Longoria, in the Nueces County 347th District Court just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Ramirez, 29, was originally charged with Murder, Injury to a Child with Intent of Serious Bodily Injury, Injury to a Child With Intent of Bodily Injury, and Capital Murder of a Person Under Ten Years of Age. Ramirez will return to court on Tuesday to discuss those charges and will be sentenced by Judge Missy Medary at 1:15 p.m.

4-year-old Knox Longoria was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuriesaround 4:33 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021. When Corpus Christi police officers arrived at the hospital, they learned Knox had died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives with the Family Violence Section of the Criminal Investigation Division continued their investigation and on June 09, 2021, two warrants were issued for Ezekiel Ramirez and Bethany Bernal.

Bethany Bernal, Knox Longoria's mother, remains in the Nueces County Jail on a $750,00 bond.

