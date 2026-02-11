Local Ronald McDonald House celebrates 36 years as expansion plans continue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — February 10th marks a special milestone for the Ronald McDonald House here in Corpus Christi as they celebrate 36 years of service to families in the Coastal Bend.

I joined the celebration last Friday, attending a birthday "paw-ty" for their beloved Chief Cheer Officer, Duke – a four-legged friend who brings smiles to children like Juanito, who call the Ronald McDonald House 'home'.

"It takes some of the stress away that day just to come out and watch the dogs play and celebrate his birthday and Duke's there for them every day when they come back from a long day at the hospital," said Michelle Horine, CEO of RMHC South Texas.

This anniversary comes during a year of big changes for the organization. As we reported back in October, the Ronald McDonald House will be moving out of the long-time Bay Area home behind Driscoll Children's Hospital to make way for a brand new, larger facility.

The expansion will make room for more Coastal Bend families. The planned 6-story building will have room for twice as many families with 45 rooms, and the ability to expand to 60 rooms in the future. Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas says the expansion will help continue their vital mission of keeping children near the care they need, so families can get better together.

All McDonald's across the Coastal Bend are hosting the Share the Love event supporting the Ronald McDonald House through this Sunday. Customer donations of one, three, or five dollars, will go straight to supporting sick children through Ronald McDonald House Charities.

