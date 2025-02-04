McDonald’s Restaurants hosting ‘Share the Love’ Fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House now through Feb. 14

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — All local McDonald’s restaurants will hold a fundraiser supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHCP) in their mission to help sick children in the hospital be near their families.

The fundraiser, coined ‘Share the Love’, will take place at McDonald’s restaurants across South and Central Texas from Feb. 1 through Feb. 14.

Participating in the RMHC Share the Love campaign is easy. When you visit McDonald’s, simply add a donation of $1, $3, or $5 to your order in the drive-thru or at the register inside the restaurant. Participating locations will have paper houses on display with a donor's name on each one, representing a donation that will benefit the local RMHC chapter.

“Through the Share the Love fundraiser, we are proud to serve our local Ronald McDonald House with the generous support of our customers. These donations help provide families with a place to stay during a difficult time,” said Maria Acosta, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator.

