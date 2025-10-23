Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas expanding to serve more families

For more than three decades, Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas has served as a home away from home for families whose children are being treated at Driscoll Children’s Hospital. Now, the nonprofit is planning its largest expansion yet, a six-story facility designed to serve more families and provide a more comfortable, supportive environment.

The nonprofit's CEO, Michelle Horine, tells KRIS 6 the decision to expand came after years of growing demand that far exceeded the organization’s capacity.

“In 2018, we started seeing our occupancy increasing, and by 2019 we had one of our highest years,” Horine said. “When COVID hit, we had some restrictions, but we never closed our doors. Once we came out of the pandemic, our waitlist was unbelievable.”

The current Ronald McDonald House, built in 1990, includes 25 guest rooms. On any given day, Horine said, as many as 23 families are waiting for a room and some wait up to three months.

“Because of the specialties increasing at Driscoll Children’s Hospital, families staying here are now needing to stay longer,” Horine added. “Some stays are 100 to 200 nights. We even have one family that’s been with us for 685 nights, that’s nearly two years in one room.”

Last year, the Ronald McDonald House served 107 families but had to turn away 313 due to limited space. The new facility will help close that gap by increasing capacity to 45 rooms, with the ability to expand to 60 in the future.

“If I can say anything to our community, that shows you the urgent need we have to build this new house,” Horine said. “This is a legacy project, one we hope ensures no family is turned away.”

The new six-story building will feature upgraded amenities designed with family comfort in mind including a playroom connected to the kitchen, a teen lounge, a meditation space, a rooftop garden, and a business and education center for parents and children continuing their studies. Laundry rooms will be available on each floor, and the layout will prioritize accessibility and family interaction.

“We’ve taken what doesn’t work in our current space and incorporated those lessons into the new design,” Horine said. “Parents will be able to cook and still see their children playing nearby. It’s all about creating comfort and peace of mind during difficult times.”

While construction is underway, families will relocate to a temporary facility nearby, with a 24/7 shuttle service to Driscoll Children’s Hospital, made possible through a recent grant from Valero.

The $22 million project has already raised more than $16 million, thanks to generous community donors and partners, but Horine said additional support is needed before breaking ground.

“We’re close, but we still need some support,” Horine said.

She added that the project holds deep personal meaning for her and her team.

“This is the biggest project I’ve ever worked on in my life,” Horine said. “It’s deeply personal for me, for our staff, and for everyone involved. But we don’t do this for us, we do this for the families that need us.”

Demolition of the existing facility is planned for early 2026, followed by construction of the new six-story Ronald McDonald House, which will continue to stand across from Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

To learn more about the project or make a donation, visit BuildingWithLove.org.