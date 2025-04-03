CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

Michelle Hofmann here, your KRIS 6 Sunrise anchor. It’s almost Friday—hang in there, you’ve got this! 🌞

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Trump's Tariffs, Officer-Involved Shooting in Bluntzer, Update on Shores Apartment shooting

Here are your 6 Things to know before you start your day:

Auto Tariffs

In a Rose Garden speech Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs on nearly all goods imported into the U.S.

During his comments, President Trump said a tax deduction may be enacted for Americans who buy a car built in the U.S.

These new tariffs on automotive parts will kick in on May 3.



The Trump administration is about to introduce another round of tariffs today, hitting all imported cars and trucks with an additional 25% tax. The White House says it’s all about boosting domestic manufacturing and encouraging Americans to buy cars made here. However, automotive experts are warning that this could push car prices up by $5,000 to $10,000. These new tariffs on automotive parts will kick in on May 3.

Officer-Involved Shooting

The Texas Department of Public Safety says that on Wednesday, around 8:40 AM, DPS Troopers and the Nueces County Precinct 5 Constables Office responded to a call that a vehicle had fled during a traffic stop.

The officer-involved shooting occurred in the Sandy Hollow neighborhood off Easley Lane in Bluntzer.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation into Wednesday morning's shooting.

A DPS trooper has been placed on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Northwest Nueces County. It happened around 9 a.m. Monday in Bluntzer. Authorities say the trooper was pulling over a vehicle when the driver, Rob Thomas Garza, sped off toward the Sandy Hollow subdivision. The officer fired back, hitting Garza, who was taken to the hospital, though there’s no word on his condition yet. No one else was injured, and the Texas Rangers are now handling the investigation.

Full story here: Man identified in Northwest Nueces Co police shootout

Jose Garcia Sentenced

Police responded to the shooting at the Shores Apartment Complex near the 1500 block of Ennis Joslin on Nov. 23, 2022, around 10:54 p.m.

27-year-old Jose Garcia shot 25-year-old Kellie Herrin.

A 43-year-old woman was also observed to have serious injuries from being assaulted during the incident.

A jury has sentenced Jose Garcia to 40 years for the murder of 25-year-old Kellie Herrin back in November 2022 at the Shores Apartments on Ennis Joslin. Garcia was convicted in the 214th District Court and is also facing an additional 10 years for unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon.

Full story here: Jury sentences man to 50 years in prison for Shores Apartment murder in 2022

7 Brew Grand Opening

7 Brew Coffee opened its second location in Corpus Christi last week and held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, April 2.

7 Brew offers various drink combinations, from the original Blondie, a caramel and vanilla breve, to 7 Energy smoothies, shakes, and teas.

The stand added about 50 jobs to the Corpus Christi area.

A new coffee shop has opened in the Bay Area with a big splash! 7 Brew Coffee just opened its second location off Alameda and Texan Trail. The shop’s been open for about a week, but they marked the occasion by donating $2,000 to Driscoll Children’s Hospital. If you’re a coffee lover, they’re open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Full story here: 7 Brew on Alameda holds grand opening, donates to Driscoll Children's Hospital

Quiet Time with the Easter Bunny

The event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Reservations are required for Quiet Time with the Easter Bunny.

The Easter Bunny is located in the center court of La Palmera mall.

This Sunday is your last chance to enjoy some quiet time with the Easter Bunny at La Palmera Mall. The event offers a sensory-friendly environment, so kids with special needs can have one-on-one photos with the Bunny. It’s happening from 9 to 11 a.m. this Sunday before the mall opens, but you’ll need to make a reservation. For more details, check out La Palmera’s Facebook page.

More details here: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/15yczkCyT1/

Passion of the Christ Volunteers

The group welcomes all denominations and all ages, with no experience necessary.

Anyone interested can attend the rehearsals at Cole Park Amphitheater every Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Everything is provided for you - all you have to do is show up.

The 83rd Annual "Sunrise Passion Play" is just around the corner, and they’re looking for volunteers! Whether you're an actor, a lover of Christ, or just someone who wants to help out, they welcome people of all ages and denominations. No experience is needed—all you have to do is show up! Rehearsals take place every Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Cole Park Amphitheater, and everything will be provided.

Full story here: 83rd annual Sunrise Passion Play in need of volunteers

