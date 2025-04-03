Jury sentences man to 50 years in prison for Shores Apartment murder in 2022

KRIS 6 News learned in a recent update that a jury found Jose Garcia guilty of one count of Murder and one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, CCPD officers were dispatched to the Shores Apartment Complex at 1500 block of Ennis Joslin Road for a shooting, where they found a 25-year-old woman with critical gunshot injuries. She, along with an unknown 43-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital, where the 25-year-old later died from her injuries.

Garcia, who was 27 years old at the time of the shooting, initially fled, but police found him at another location shortly after. He was then arrested for, "one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, one count of Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury, and one count of Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon."

The last update KRIS 6 News received was that the 25-year-old was identified as Kellie Herrin, and that she had died of a gunshot wound to the head.

According to 214th District Court Manager Rey Garcia Jr., Garcia received a 10-year sentence for the unlawful possession charge and a 40-year sentence for the murder charge, totaling 50 years in prison.

