83rd annual Sunrise Passion Play in need of volunteers

A well-known Easter tradition in the Coastal Bend needs your help.

The 83rd annual "Sunrise Passion Play" is right around the corner and there is an 'open call' for actors, volunteers, lovers of Christ and seekers, as well as staff.

The group welcomes all denominations and all ages, with no experience necessary.

Anyone interested can attend the rehearsals at Cole Park Amphitheater every Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Everything is provided for you - all you have to do is show up.

