7 Brew on Alameda holds grand opening, donates to Driscoll Children's Hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A brand new coffee shop has arrived in the Bay Area.

"7 Brew Coffee" opened its second location in Corpus Christi last week and held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, April 2.

Along with announcing its new location, the coffee chain donated $2,000 to Driscoll Children's Hospital.

"Driscoll and the surrounding hospitals are the heart of the city," 7 Brew manager Shawn Willeman said. "We pride ourselves on cultivating kindness and we thought what better way to serve than to serve those people that serve us the most."

7 Brew is open from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.