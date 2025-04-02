Man shot by D.P.S. trooper in Northwest Nueces County

SANDIA, Tx — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting involving an officer in Sandia, Texas.

It happened around 9:25 a.m. in the Sandy Hollow-Escondidas subdivision just west of old San Patricio.

According to Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper, a Nueces County Precinct 5 deputy constable conducted a traffic stop when the suspect fled to the Sandy Hollow area. Shots were exchanged, and the suspect was shot by a DPS trooper.

It's unclear if the suspect is dead, but Halo-Flight has been dispatched.

D.P.S. is investigating.

This is a developing story. We'll update this story as soon as information becomes available.