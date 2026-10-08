6 Things to Know: Pipeline was misaligned 25 years ago, Everhart Road closures, ICE told to boost arrests

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Thursday!

Here are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go.

EVERHART ROAD LANE CLOSURES IN PLACE THROUGH OCT. 14

If Everhart Road is part of your daily drive, plan for extra time this week and next.

Multiple lane closures are in place between Sierra Blanca Boulevard and Willowick Drive as city crews perform utility repairs. The work began Wednesday and is expected to continue through Oct. 14, weather permitting. Drivers should expect delays and consider taking an alternate route.

The closures are part of ongoing infrastructure work along the Everhart Road corridor. The broader $29.3 million Everhart Road reconstruction project, which stretches from South Padre Island Drive to South Alameda Street, includes demolishing and rebuilding existing roadways with new concrete pavement, curb and gutter, sidewalks, ADA-compliant ramps, signage, pavement markings, traffic signals and streetlight improvements. The project also includes upgrades to stormwater, water, wastewater, and gas infrastructure. The full project is expected to wrap up in late fall 2026.

KINGSVILLE AND ROBSTOWN RAMPING UP MOSQUITO SPRAYING

Kingsville and Robstown are stepping up mosquito control efforts.

Kingsville will spray citywide Thursday through Saturday evenings. Robstown has spraying scheduled in three zones from 3 to 7 a.m. each morning through Saturday.

The spraying follows two positive West Nile virus detections in Nueces County in recent weeks — one near Bishop on Sept. 25 and another near Fiesta Vista Ranch and Spring Garden in the Robstown area. There are no vaccines or treatments for West Nile virus. About 80% of infected people show no symptoms.

Officials remind residents to remove standing water, use insect repellent containing DEET, wear long sleeves and pants, and avoid outdoor activity at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

MARY RHODES PIPELINE COULD RETURN TO SERVICE THURSDAY

The Mary Rhodes Pipeline could be back in service as early as Thursday.

Corpus Christi Water says crews are wrapping up repairs after discovering the original pipe was misaligned more than 25 years ago when the pipeline was first constructed in 1998. Once pressure testing is complete, the pipeline could gradually resume operations, eventually delivering 55 million gallons of water per day.

The latest repair marks the second leak in less than two weeks along the 101-mile pipeline, which carries water from Lake Texana to the O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant. The pipeline now carries nearly 75% of the city's water supply, making any disruption significantly harder to absorb. Corpus Christi Water's Nick Winkelmann has said the city's reliance on the pipeline needs to change through diversifying its water supply.

Since opening in 1998, the pipeline has experienced at least 33 leaks or failures.

ICE AGENTS TOLD TO INCREASE DAILY ARRESTS

ICE agents are reportedly being told to make 1,000 more immigration arrests each day, which would bring the agency back to its previous goal of 3,000 daily arrests — a target it has struggled to meet.

The push comes as the Trump administration increases immigration enforcement and ICE looks to expand holding space. The Department of Homeland Security denies there are arrest quotas, saying agents are using every lawful tool available.

STUDY: YOUR DOG ISN'T RUINING YOUR SLEEP

A new study found that sharing a bed with your dog does not appear to significantly affect your sleep quality. Researchers tracked 25 people and their dogs for four weeks and found that the humans may actually be the ones disturbing their pets' sleep.

THURSDAY IS NATIONAL HERO DAY

Thursday is National Hero Day, a day to recognize the everyday people who make a difference — from first responders and teachers to doctors and nurses. The day encourages people to give back through volunteering, donating blood, or helping someone in need.

And those are the 6 Things You Need to Know Before You Go.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

