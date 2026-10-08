Kingsville, Robstown begins mosquito control spraying operations Thursday

Kingsville and Robstown are set to begin mosquito spraying operations as both cities take steps to control the mosquito population.

Kingsville will spray citywide beginning Thursday evening, continuing through Saturday evening.

Robstown has scheduled spraying in three zones from 3 to 7 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. That schedule could change depending on the weather.

RELATED: Mosquito pool in Robstown tests positive for West Nile virus, Nueces County officials say

Officials are reminding residents to take several precautions to protect themselves from mosquitoes:



Remove standing water from their property

Use insect repellent

Wear long sleeves when outdoors

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