Mosquito pool in Robstown tests positive for West Nile virus, Nueces County officials say

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A mosquito pool in Robstown tested positive for West Nile virus, Nueces County officials announced Tuesday.

Officials stated the pool was collected near Fiesta Vista Ranch and the Spring Garden areas.

Residents in the area were urged to take these precautions:

• Use mosquito repellant containing DEET

• Dress in long sleeved shirts and pants

• Avoid outside activities at dawn or dusk when mosquitoes are most active

• Drain any standing water to eliminate breeding

Officials said Vector Control is spraying the impacted area daily, outside of Robstown city limits. They will also continue to monitor the mosquito pools.