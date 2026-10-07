Traffic restrictions in place along Everhart Road for utility repairs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Traffic restrictions are in place along Everhart Road as crews work on utility repairs for the next week.

The City of Corpus Christi says multiple lanes of Everhart Road will be closed starting Wednesday, Oct. 7, between Sierra Blanca Boulevard and Willowick Drive. Various lane closures are expected to continue for several days, with work expected to be completed by Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Officials are asking drivers to use detours and follow safety precautions in the area while crews perform utility work.