6 THINGS TO KNOW: High-speed chase in Port A, Changes to speed limits on two major roads, Big Boom canceled

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

Michelle Hofmann here, your KRIS 6 Sunrise Anchor, sending you all a warm hello. My co-anchor and partner in life, Bryan Hofmann, is still focusing on his health and managing his condition. He’s waiting to hear from his doctor about scheduling a second surgical procedure, and we’re hopeful we’ll have more information soon.

But in the meantime, I don’t know about you, but I think it's the perfect moment to embrace our Wednesday mantra. As our amazing Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber always says, “If you’re having a rough week, it’s almost over. But if you’re having a good week, it’s not done yet.”

So, let’s make today count!

6 THINGS TO KNOW: High-speed chase in Port A, Changes to speed limits on two major roads, Big Boom Plant sale canceled

Here are 6 Things to Know:

Traffic Chase in Port Aransas Ends in Crash

A routine traffic stop in Port Aransas took an unexpected turn Tuesday evening. Police tried to pull over a car around 6 p.m. near mile marker 35, but the driver sped off toward the crowded beach area. Though police briefly lost sight of the car, it was soon spotted heading south into Port Aransas. When the car reached a residential area, four people jumped out, leaving one person behind in the car. The chase continued until the vehicle veered off the road and crashed. The driver was taken to the hospital, though there’s no word on their condition yet. Police haven’t announced any charges either.

Full story here: Beach chase in Port Aransas ends in a rollover crash

Speed Limits Set to Change on Two Local Roads

Big news for drivers in the area: City Council has approved changes to the speed limits on two busy roads. The stretch of Weber between Saratoga and Oso Creek Bridge will now have a 40 mph limit, and Ennis Joslin between SPID and Ocean Drive will see its limit reduced to 35 mph. The City Council will review this decision again at next Tuesday’s meeting.

Full story here: Speed limit reductions on Weber, Ennis Joslin move forward

CCACS Director Kathleen Chapa Resigns

Kathleen Chapa, the director of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services, has resigned. Chapa, who was appointed last May, requested a demotion, even though she was hired over ten other candidates with veterinary experience. Her salary was $155,000 annually. She’ll stay in her current role until a replacement is found and plans to apply for another position.

Full story here: Corpus Christi Animal Care Director requests demotion

Funeral Services for Larry “Running Turtle” Salazar

Funeral services have been announced for Larry “Running Turtle” Salazar, a respected community leader and advocate for local Native Americans. A rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Holy Family Church, located at 2509 Nogales St. The funeral mass will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, followed by a 3 p.m. burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Full story here: Funeral services announced for Larry Running Turtle Salazar

Big Bloom Plant Sale Canceled This Year

Unfortunately, the South Texas Botanical Gardens has announced that this year’s “Big Bloom Plant Sale” is canceled due to the ongoing drought and water restrictions. The sale, which is usually held on the first Saturday of April, typically draws around 5,000 visitors.

Full story here: No Big Bloom Plant Sale this year

Cinema in the Park this Saturday

Looking for something fun this weekend? Head over to Winrock Park this Saturday for a free movie under the stars! The City Parks and Recreation department is hosting a Cinema in the Park event featuring Inside Out 2. The movie starts at 7:30 p.m., and you’re welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Food and drinks will be available to purchase, and of course, pets are welcome too!

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1LQjCTwxXM/

