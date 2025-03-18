No Big Bloom Plant Sale this year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — We have sad news for plant lovers. The South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center has canceled the 2025 Big Bloom Plant Sale.

The popular plant sale was scheduled for April 5. According to a press release from the South Texas Botanical Gardens, the sale was canceled because of the City's drought-caused water shortages.

Courtesy of South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center



“We can’t in good conscience ask people to purchase plants at a fundraiser, when the entire community is in water-saving mode,” Marketing Director MaryJane Crull stated.

Crull said the staff would have been well into planning the event by now. There were fears attendance would drop and sponsors would be reluctant to attend.

South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center

“We conserve our natural resources. Ignoring our critical water situation is not the image we want to project,” she said.

Executive Director Michael Womack said the botanical garden also wants to be the example of good environmental stewardship, especially with our low water supplies.

"We don’t want our residents to feel they have to buy plants to support us this year,” Womack stated.

The popular event draws up to 5,000 people a year.