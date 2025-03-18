Corpus Christi Animal Care Director requests demotion, will continue in role until replacement is hired

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Kathleen Chapa has resigned from her position as Corpus Christi Animal Care Services Director and requested a voluntary demotion, according to a memo from City Manager Peter Zanoni to the mayor and city council obtained by KRIS 6 News.

Chapa will apply for another position within the city and will continue to serve as director until a replacement is found. The city plans to conduct both local and national searches for a permanent Director of Animal Care Services, according to the memo.

Kathleen Chapa has announced her decision to voluntarily step down from her role as Director of Animal Care Services. She will continue to serve in her position until a replacement is appointed. The City is unable to comment further on this personnel matter. City of Corpus Christi statement

Appointed to the role in May 2024 at an annual salary of $155,000, Chapa brought a background in floodplain and coastal protection management, without prior experience in animal care. Public records reveal that all 10 other candidates for the position were veterinarians or animal care specialists.

One rejected applicant, speaking anonymously, had previously criticized the city's hiring practices, suggesting bias and warning that inexperienced leadership could negatively impact animal welfare.

The city's hiring brochure shows the position's base salary range is $134,889 to $180,000, with compensation based on education and qualifications.

